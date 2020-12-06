Heart of Huntsville Drive being reduced to one lane week of Dec. 7

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A portion of Heart of Huntsville Drive will be reduced to one lane starting Monday, December 7.

The City of Huntsville said the section between Clinton Avenue and Constellation Drive will be down to one lane for water main construction.

Drivers will be directed by flags and stoplights along the road for the duration of the lane reduction.

The City expects lengthy delays for drivers and asks them to take alternate routes to avoid congestion.

The project is expected to last until Saturday, December 12.