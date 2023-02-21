HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Both suspects in a deadly January shooting have requested for their bonds to be lowered, according to court documents.

19-year-old DaMarcus Thompson and 20-year-old Ashton Elliott were arrested and charged in the January 8 “gun battle” at an event center on Highway 72 East in Madison County.

Kaitlyn Jenkins, 20, and Quantasia Grant, 20, both died on the scene, according to authorities, while several more were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Thompson and Elliott have asked their separate judges to grant exceptions to their bonds, citing reasons that range from school to personal family matters.

Thompson (Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Both are still waiting for preliminary hearings, and both are out on bond with electric monitoring, court records show.

Thompson is currently allowed to leave his house for doctor visits or to meet with his attorney. Check-ins with an officer are also required once a week. In his request, he asked the judge for a lower bond to allow him to attend church and college in person to “alleviate any mental health issues.”

Elliott (Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Elliott is currently confined to his home. He asked the judge in an earlier request to allow him to attend a funeral. An order from Madison County District Judge Patty Demos responding to that request could not be found in court records.

Prosecutors in Elliott’s case have filed a motion to continue his preliminary hearing, currently set for Wednesday, Feb. 22 due to a scheduling conflict.

A total of 11 people were shot, with nine critically injured on the night of the shooting. Law enforcement investigators said they recovered more than 200 shell casings from the scene.

Five people were charged with reckless murder in the Event Center gun battle. Three of those charged are underage, whose names haven’t been released by authorities.

The investigation remains ongoing, with the possibility of more suspects looming.

According to online court filings, the judge in Elliott’s case hasn’t responded to the motion requesting his preliminary hearing to be rescheduled.

A preliminary hearing for Thompson is set for March 1.