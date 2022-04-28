HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A preliminary hearing has been set for a man charged with murder in Madison County.

38-year-old Antonio DeWayne Palmer was arrested in Nashville in March following a homicide investigation in Huntsville. Palmer was extradited from Tennessee and booked into the Madison County Jail around 1:30 p.m. on April 5.

The preliminary hearing is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. on May 18 at the Madison County Courthouse.

Chief Trial Attorney Tim Douthit says he expects many of the facts in the case to come out in open court. The prosecution will lay out their case before the judge at the hearing, Douthit says, along with presenting an overview of the evidence collected in order to establish probable cause.

Huntsville Police say a call for a missing person came in early on the morning of March 25. When officers went to the 4100-block of Newson Road in response to the call, they found a body in that area.

Antonio DeWayne Palmer

Madison County Coroner Dr. Tyler Berryhill identified the victim as 72-year-old Charles Allen of Huntsville. Berryhill said at the time that the cause of death was undetermined.

Sgt. Rosalind White with Huntsville Police said at the time that investigators believed Allen to be the person reported as missing, and a homicide investigation began.

Palmer remains in the custody of the Madison County Jail. No bond has been set.