MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A preliminary hearing was held for 48-year-old David Telton Tolbert, 48, who was arrested and charged with capital murder on December 9.

Tolbert is accused of shooting and killing his wife, 37-year-old Savannah Hancock Tolbert in November. Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said her death was initially believed to be a suicide.

Through their investigation, however, the evidence led them to believe she was murdered.

Savannah Tolbert was found shot to death in an unspecified area of Highway 72 near Madison on November 15, 2022.

Investigators believe the incident happened following a domestic dispute.

According to court documents, David Tolbert is accused of shooting his wife with a black .380 Taurus TCP PT38 from inside a Tesla.

Tolbert was booked into the Madison County Jail without bond.

News 19 has a reporter inside the Madison County Courtroom and will provide updates at they become available.