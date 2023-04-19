HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The preliminary hearing for the man accused of killing Huntsville Police Officer Garrett Crumby has been rescheduled, according to court documents.

Juan Robert Laws, 24, is charged with capital murder of a law enforcement officer in the March 28 shooting death of Officer Crumby.

Laws’ preliminary hearing scheduled for April 20 has now been pushed back to May 24 at 1:30 p.m. under Madison County District Judge Linda Coats.

An arrest warrant from March 24, 2022, shows Laws was found with a Glock 19x 9mm pistol. He later pleaded guilty to a concealed weapons charge, but earlier this month his request to have that plea withdrawn was met without opposition.

The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said that on March 28, Officer Crumby and Officer Albert Morin were answering the ‘shots fired’ call at the Governors House Apartments on Governors House Drive.

Both officers were shot by an offender, later identified as Laws, and transported to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries, where Crumby later died.

Morin underwent emergency surgery but remained in critical condition. He was released from the hospital on April 14 to recover at home.

Immediately following Crumby’s death, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) charged Laws with capital murder of a law enforcement officer.

According to ALEA, the possibility of additional charges against Laws regarding Officer Morin won’t be known until after the case is turned over to the District Attorney’s Office after their investigation is complete.