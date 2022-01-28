HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The preliminary hearing for former Huntsville Police Officer David McCoy is set to begin at 1:30 Friday afternoon at the Madison County Courthouse.

McCoy is accused of shooting and killing 26-year-old Courtney Spraggins at the Weston Ranch apartment complex on January 7. According to Spraggins’ family, she was pregnant with McCoy’s child at the time.

Several motions and filings have already been made in the case, most recently a change in representation. One of McCoy’s original court-appointed attorneys withdrew from the case after filing a number of requests, one of which was an effort to bar the public from the courtroom. Many of those requests have since been withdrawn by McCoy’s new attorney.

McCoy, who served as a Marine, was off-duty at the time of the shooting. He lived at the apartment complex where the shooting happened and occasionally offered security for the buildings.

Allegedly, he told dispatch Spraggins had died by suicide. He was charged with capital murder that same day.

During a news conference earlier this month, agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) and State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) who were investigating the case reported that the evidence pointed to McCoy, which is why they were able to charge him so quickly. At the time, they stated they could not share any details.

The prosecution will lay out their information in today’s hearing, with the judge over the case expected to decide if the evidence is strong enough to send it to a grand jury.

News 19 will provide updates following today’s hearing.