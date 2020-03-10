Healthy Huntsville offers FREE nutrition class for busy people

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Eating healthy can be difficult if you're a busy person.

Healthy Huntsville is offering two FREE, one-hour classes called "Good Nutrition for Busy People" on March 10th and 11th. The class is it's open to adults and kids 12 years and older.

Tuesday's class starts at 5:30 p.m. at the medical mall wellness center and Wednesday's class is at the madison hospital wellness center at noon.

Organizers say a registered nutritionist and dietician will be teaching the classes.

If you're always looking for a healthy restaurant or fast food options and meal snack prep ideas -- this class could be perfect for you.

Call 256-265-WELL to reserve your free spot.

Healthy Huntsville also hosts, 'Scale Back Alabama', 'Maintain, Don't Gain,' and the mayor's bike ride.