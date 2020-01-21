Healthy Huntsville kicks off Scale Back Alabama 2020

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Healthy Huntsville is read to help you make good on your New Year's resolutions to shape up.

On Tuesday, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and Healthy Huntsville officially kicked off Scale Back Alabama at the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology.

The goal of the free program is to encourage teams of two to lose a total of 10 pounds each from the end of January to the beginning of April. The initiative comes just after the "Maintain Don't Gain" challenge from the holiday season.

Teams have to register to participate and weigh in and out at the same location. Teams that achieve their goal are eligible to win prizes.

Healthy Huntsville is an initiative sponsored by the city of Huntsville, Huntsville Hospital, Huntsville City Schools, HudsonAlpha, and the Huntsville-Madison County Health Department.

The group says it will post tips to safely lose 10 pounds over the next few months on its Facebook page and website.