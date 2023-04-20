HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The City of Huntsville wants to promote healthy living, so they will be offering a series of free fitness events over the next few months.

“Alabama is high on the list for inactivity and obesity, so we want to really make it accessible for people to get physical activity in, to get access to nutrition resources as well,” said Healthy Huntsville Coordinator Kevin Ready.

Based on data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Forbes ranks Alabama as the 4th least healthy state in the nation, scoring Alabamians among the worst in the U.S. for disease prevalence, mortality rate, lifestyle habits, and health outlook.

“We have literally dozens of workout opportunities throughout Huntsville, so it’s not just downtown,” Ready said. “It’s in all areas throughout Huntsville where people can get involved at essentially no cost to do this.”

Fitness in the Park : Beginning May 6, Fitness in the Park will offer weekly, hour-long classes, including Zumba, yoga, dance, and more. The Saturday classes are free, open to the public, and will take place in Big Spring Park East.

: Beginning May 6, Fitness in the Park will offer weekly, hour-long classes, including Zumba, yoga, dance, and more. The Saturday classes are free, open to the public, and will take place in Big Spring Park East. Mayor’s Bike Ride : On May 6, the Mayor’s Bike Ride will pedal through downtown Huntsville. It’s four miles, family-friendly and traditionally led by the mayor and the Huntsville Police Department’s Bike Unit. The ride begins at 11 a.m. at Big Spring Park near the Cozy Cow.

: On May 6, the Mayor’s Bike Ride will pedal through downtown Huntsville. It’s four miles, family-friendly and traditionally led by the mayor and the Huntsville Police Department’s Bike Unit. The ride begins at 11 a.m. at Big Spring Park near the Cozy Cow. 100 Alabama Miles Challenge: The challenge is a statewide initiative, encouraging a healthy lifestyle by walking, running, hiking, biking, swimming, paddling, riding or rolling 100 miles in Alabama this year.

As the weather warms up, Ready encourages everyone in Huntsville to take advantage of opportunities for workouts in the city.

John Hunt Park is home to a free fitness court where you can engage in bodyweight circuit training. Ready said you can achieve a full body workout in just 10 minutes. No matter your fitness goals, Huntsville likely has resources for you, including trails, bike lanes, waterways, and parks.