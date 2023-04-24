HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities anticipate the star-studded line-up of the George Jones tribute concert to cause a heavy amount of pedestrian and vehicle traffic in Downtown Huntsville Tuesday night.

The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) wanted those drivers to be aware of existing road closures in the area.

Northbound lanes of Monroe Street between Clinton and Williams Avenues are closed to accommodate a construction project. Southbound lanes will feature one lane moving in each direction.

Existing driveways along Monroe in front of the Von Braun Center and City parking garage will be right in / right out only.

Westbound lanes of Williams Avenue between Church Street and Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard are closed for Panoply setup.

HPD says traffic control measures will be in place to assist drivers and ask that you use caution when traveling downtown.

The George Jones tribute concert is set to happen at the VBC at 7 p.m. on April 25.