MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A 16-year-old has died after a single-vehicle wreck in Madison County Saturday night.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the wreck occurred around 9:30 p.m. when the 2012 Ford Fusion the teen was driving left the roadway and struck a tree stump. The 16-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

The wreck took place on Elkwood Section Road near Mason Road, approximately two miles north of Hazel Green.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is continuing to investigate what led to the wreck.