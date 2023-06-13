One of three men charged in the 2019 shooting death of 72-year-old Diane Ferguson Ballard has pleaded guilty to her murder, court documents show.

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — One of three men charged in the 2019 shooting death of 72-year-old Diane Ferguson Ballard has pleaded guilty to her murder, court documents show.

Adran Miguel Lopez, now 23, was sentenced to 40 years in prison with credit for time served. Charged with capital murder and first-degree robbery, along with Khalib Holden and Quintin Sincere Courtney, Lopez entered his plea to the lesser charge of murder on May 30.

Within his plea agreement, the charge of first-degree robbery was dismissed.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), Ballard was killed during a fight during a drug transaction around 2 a.m. in the 5000-block of Elkwood Section Road near Ardmore on July 16, 2019.

Holden, Lopez and Courtney had gone to the home to buy drugs, the sheriff’s office said.

While they were there, an altercation happened between the three men and another person in the house and shots were fired. Ballard was hit by a bullet, they said.

Two of the men were arrested in Huntsville as deputies showed up in unmarked vehicles at the gas station next to Walmart on Hobbs Road. The MCSO said the narcotics team got a tip and tracked the car to the Murphy USA gas station.

The third suspect turned himself in later that day.

Ballard’s family told News 19 that Diane was home with her grandson when they said four people broke in. They said she died defending her home.

While DNA samples have been ordered for Holden and Courtney, Holden’s case does not have any hearings scheduled. A status conference for Courtney’s case is set for June 15.

Lopez was granted credit for time served. With three years and 317 days, if he serves his full sentence, he will be around 60 years old when released from prison.