MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A 73-year-old man charged with several counts of sexual abuse of a child and first-degree sodomy has now been indicted by a Madison County grand jury.

Gary Eugene Pinkard, of Hazel Green, was arrested on May 17, 2022. Nearly one year later, the indictment was returned on four counts of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12 and two counts of first-degree sodomy, court records show.

The indictment was returned on April 14, 2023.

Following his initial arrest, Pinkard was booked into the Madison County Jail on a $200,000 bond, where he remains in custody.

Online court records show an arraignment has been scheduled for August 24, with a jury trial set to begin on September 11.