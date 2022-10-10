A Hazel Green man is facing multiple charges after authorities say a K9 unit sniffed out drugs in his vehicle. (Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WHNT) — A Hazel Green man is facing multiple charges after authorities say a K9 unit sniffed out drugs in his vehicle.

39-year-old Ken Wilkerson was arrested over the weekend following a traffic stop.

The Owens Cross Roads Police Department says it was just after 1 a.m. on Sunday when Officer Graves and K9 Raven spotted a vehicle without a tag. The officer pulled Wilkerson over on US 431 at Wilson Mann Road.

According to Graves, Wilkerson didn’t have registration or insurance for the vehicle and his driver’s license was suspended. The officer also discovered there was an outstanding warrant for Wilkerson’s arrest.

While waiting for a deputy to pick him up for the warrant, Wilkerson denied knowing of anything illegal inside the vehicle, police said.

K9 Raven searched through all the clothes, luggage and food in the car, when she alerted to a particular area, according to authorities.

The OCRPD says four grams of what was believed to be methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia items were found hidden in the vehicle where K9 Raven alerted.

Wilkerson was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. He will also face traffic citations for registration and driver’s license violations, police say.

Wilkerson remains in the Madison County Jail on a $22,800 bond.