HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WHNT) — An overnight fire has burned a mobile home in Madison County to the ground.

Hazel Green Volunteer Fire Department’s Steve Watson says they received the call around 3:52 Thursday morning. The house, located in Sublimity Court off Loveless Road, was fully involved when his crews arrived on scene.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and Watson says he believes the address was abandoned.

Neighbors in the area though, have told Watson there are always people coming and going from the home, one of seven houses in the Sublimity Court area.

At this time, Watson says an investigation will more than likely not be needed, as the fire is believed to be accidental.

According to Watson, the home is considered a total loss. Thankfully, Watson says, there were no injuries to report.

Along with the HGVFD, crews with the Bobo Volunteer Fire Department, Meridianville Volunteer Fire Department and Toney Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene to help extinguish the flames.

Watson says crews will remain on scene for another hour or so to put out hot spots.