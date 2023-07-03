HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WHNT) – Several agencies responded to a house fire in Hazel Green on Monday morning.

According to Steve Watson with the Hazel Green Volunteer Fire Department, the crew was called to a house fire on Nix Road in Hazel Green a little after 9 a.m.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

Watson said the fire likely started in the bathroom at the back of the house. The house is not a total loss, but did sustain ‘significant’ smoke and water damage.

Agencies are continuing to investigate the source of the fire.