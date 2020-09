HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Here’s an update on progress of a new mixed-use development in south Huntsville. Sky 19 shows crews started the demolition process for the new Market at Hays Farm development.

It’s on South Parkway next to Hays Road which leads to the new Grissom High School. There will be a Publix and more than 150,000 square feet for additional small businesses and anchor stores.

City officials say the development will also feature homes, apartments, offices and walking trails.