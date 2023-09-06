HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville Animal Services (HAS) is hosting a Fall Block Party to kick off the season in style.

The free event celebrating their “loveable block-headed breeds” is open to the community.

The ‘paw-ty’ will be jumping from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the shelter located at 4950 Triana Blvd. SW.

“A lot of families shy away from the tough-looking canines, but we adore our block-headed breeds!” said Dr. Karen Sheppard, Director of Huntsville Animal Services in a statement. “They are enthusiastic, engaging, healthy and typically, low maintenance.

You are invited to meet the pets and stick around for games, snacks from local vendors like Kona Ice, and FREE pet adoptions, all day long.

Click here to view a list of available animals.

“We host daily doggy playgroups to demonstrate our dogs’ social skills. Our favorite players are often these block-headed babies!”

Call (256) 883-3782, visit HuntsvilleAL.gov/Animal or find them on Facebook for more information.