MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A 49-year-old man has pleaded guilty to murder in connection to an incident that took place nearly six years ago.

Muriel Lolan King was charged with murder in the 2017 stabbing death of 51-year-old Twan Lanier Carter. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said at the time that King was a family member of Carter.

(Courtesy: Alia Carter)

Authorities were called to a home on Hammon Road in Harvest just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2017. Carter was found inside with critical injuries and was taken to Huntsville Hospital. He later died from those injuries.

An arrest warrant was issued for King as the MCSO asked for the public’s help in finding him in connection to the stabbing. He was found and booked into the Madison County Jail on a $150,000 bond the following day.

King (Madison Co. Jail)

Shortly after Carter died, News 19 spoke with his niece who shared the family’s suspicions of what took place the day he was killed.

“We suspect it is over money, but that’s all we know. They are investigating it right now,” Alia Carter said.

Lt. Brian Chaffin says King was on probation and violated it at the time of the incident and because of that, he was not eligible for bond.

When King entered his guilty plea on Feb. 6, 2023, he also waived his right to appeal. He was sentenced that same day to 20 years in prison, with credit for time served, leaving just over 14 years to spend behind bars.