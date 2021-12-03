Hartselle man charged in Huntsville bank robbery

(WHNT) — A Hartselle man was arrested Friday after robbing a bank earlier this week, according to Huntsville Police (HPD).

HPD stated that 39-year-old Daniel Wayne Morgan was charged with robbery following the incident that happened around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 1 on Airport Road.

Officials say Morgan was found at a Hartselle residence by HPD investigators, along with FBI, Hartselle Police, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, and Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Jail records show Morgan was booked into the Madison County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

As previously reported, Huntsville Police were searching for a suspect in connection with the armed robbery of a Regions Bank on Wednesday.

According to a statement from Regions Bank’s corporate office, no one was injured in the robbery and normal operations resumed on Thursday.