HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Potterheads and lovers of orchestra music are in for a treat in 2024.

The Huntsville Symphony Orchestra will perform Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone as in Concert on April 26, 2024 at the Mark C. Smith Concert Hall.

The Orchestra will perform live, to picture, every note from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone while attendees watch the film on a 40-foot screen.

The film series began in 2016 and more than 3 million fans have enjoyed this magical experience from The Wizarding World, which is scheduled to include over 2,973 performances across more than 48 countries worldwide through 2025.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 28 at 10 AM and can be purchased here.