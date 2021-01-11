Harrison Brothers Hardware suffers minor damage after Sunday fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Harrison Brothers Hardware in Huntsville escaped with minimal damage after a fire broke out Sunday morning.

Fire crews say a toy train in a window display caught fire sometime after 9 a.m. According to the Executive Director of the Historic Huntsville Foundation, Donna Castellano, the fire caused no structural damage to the store.

However, the platform the train sat on was damaged. Castellano says the foundation will call in restoration experts to evaluate the contents of the store and provide professional cleaning.