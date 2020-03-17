Harrison Brothers Hardware still open Downtown amid COVID 19 outbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala - You may think because you’re forced to work at home so is everyone else. That’s not the case for some small businesses.

“We are going to stay open as long as we can for the public, for our visitors,” said Cheryl Sexton, manager at Harrison Brothers Hardware.

Harrison Brothers Hardware in downtown Huntsville is one of few small businesses that are keeping their doors open during the COVID-19 outbreak, but they’re still taking precautions.

“We’re operating within guidelines, from what the state, the city, the federal government is recommending, so we will follow those,” said Sexton.

As well as sanitizing often, they’re also selling activities for people to do while they’re home from school or work.

“From children to adults to elderly people, the main item that we’ve been selling a lot of lately are jigsaw puzzles,” Sexton said.

Sexton says on a regular day, before COVID 19 hit, they would average 25 to 50 people per day, making social distancing achievable.

“We would love to have the community come out, if you’re in a safe situation come out and visit us, we’re here for the community and as long as we can we will stay open for the community, ” she said.

The streets of downtown Huntsville represent that of a ghost town; you’ll see barely anyone using these sidewalks and barely anyone inside.

“I was walking down the street and I was thinking it seems pretty safe out here because there isn’t a lot of people, I didn’t even pass any people,” said Heather Vandyke, the only customer in the store.

A visit to the store, which is also classified as a museum, can also double as a lesson in Huntsville history.

Harrison Brothers Hardware employees continue to monitor the situation. Managers say they’re just taking it day by day.