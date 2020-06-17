Handel’s Ice Cream closed following racial Facebook posts by franchise owner

HUNTSVILLE, Ala – Countless people looking for Handel’s ice cream Tuesday came away empty handed. The shop presumably closed after the franchise owner started to take fire after several racially charged Facebook posts came to light.

Social media users have pulled several posts from Rick Jarrell’s page dating back 2015. One of the posts uses upwards of 15 racial slurs referring to African Americans, Jews, Asians, and Hispanics. The premise of the post, from Jarrell’s view, was to say he doesn’t see race. However, his critics will tell you his execution was racist. (See redacted post below. White marks indicate the use of racial slurs and derogatory remarks.)

The posts do not stop in 2015. The image below was posted recently. (CONTENT WARNING)

Handel’s released a statement saying:

“We would like to apologize for recent social media posts that have come to our attention. These views do not represent our brand, our employees, vendors, or franchise partners, and we are troubled by the offensive tone that these messages conveyed. Handel’s Ice Cream has been serving generations for 75 years and we are proud of the relationships we have built in the communities that we serve. We are disappointed that we need to address this situation, but we will not ignore it nor condone it. Our mission continues to be one of exceeding expectations while serving the best ice cream on the planet.”

It’s not clear if Jarrell will remain a franchise owner or how long the shop may be closed.

One customer, who goes by LaDawn says she has been a long-time patron of Handel’s and has even had a few conversations with Jarrell.

“It saddens my heart. Living in Alabama, you just never know who still holds those kinds of views,” said LaDawn.

A neighbor of Jarrell reached out to WHNT to defend him. The neighbor is African American. He provided us with this statement:

“My family has been neighbors with Jarrell family for 7-years. Throughout that time we have experienced no racially driven bias, hate or prejudice. He (Rick Jarrell) has helped and looked out for our family multiple times and helped create a sense of ease for us while living in a predominately white neighborhood.”

Many customers were not aware of the posts being shared online. More than a handful of people expressed their disappointment off camera. However, LaDawn believes this moment should be reflected upon.

“I can’t imagine how hard it is to be a black person in Alabama. I mean it’s, I look around and it’s just relentless,” said LaDawn.

Jarrell could not be reached for comment.