Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream to reopen Huntsville location Thursday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream is reopening the Huntsville location with new owners Brian and Carolyn Vaughn.

Brian says in 56 years, his dream of owning his own business has become reality. It all started back when he was a teenager setting up a bicycle repair shop, earning $5 a week.

“I was able to fix a lot of bicycles for a lot of people,” he said. “That started my initial need or want to own a business.”

He is also a Huntsville resident and Army veteran. A retired LTC, Vaughn said the attention to detail he was taught in the Army prepared him well for the pivot to serving sweet treats to the community.

“The discipline and attention to detail from my Army training will help us consistently serve this great-tasting, top-quality ice cream to our neighbors and new friends,” said Vaughn.

The Huntsville location will offer 48 different flavors and of course, everyone has their favorite.

“My favorite was butter pecan,” said Vaughn “When I started tasting the ice cream here, it changed to salted caramel truffle. I loved it for about 2 days then I tried Snix and Snix became my all-time favorite.”

Handel’s was ranked as the #1 Ice Cream in the World in the “10 Best of Everything” Global Traveler’s Guide, published by National Geographic in 2012.

Vaughn says they have received a lot of love from the community hearing about the reopening.

Whether it’s people driving by just to wave, or the several that News 19 saw stop by, like Robin Reeves, the buzz around the reopening is loud.

“I think it’s fantastic,” said Reeves. “I think it’s high. I think the energy level is high. Again, I saw it on Facebook and I saw the response… all the likes and the loves on Facebook.”

The grand re-opening of Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday at the location at 7086 US-72 in Huntsville, near the intersection of US-72 and Jeff Road.

Before the first ice cream is sold, a prayer will be held over the business, and because of the possibility of rain, Vaughn says they will set up tents.