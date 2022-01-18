Hampton Inn & Suites in downtown Huntsville opens

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – After two years the Hampton Inn & Suites in downtown Huntsville opened its doors on Tuesday and checked in its first guests.

Tenicia Billups, Director of Sales and Marketing, said in the heart of downtown the hotel is in a prime location, plus it’s right across the street from the Von Braun Center.

With the many events the center brings, Billups says it’s convenient for locals and travelers, “It’s almost like their one stop shop. They won’t have to fight the downtown traffic or parking to get to those events,”

The new hotel is not only bringing in new faces and more revenue to the city, but it’s also allowing Alabama natives to explore the Rocket City in a new way.

“We have a bar on site, a big breakfast that’s included in the rate, our rooms are very spacious. It’s just like a home away from home. If you just want to get away from the kids, get away from life, so I think this would be the perfect opportunity to do that,” Billups said.

She added the growth in Huntsville has been tremendous and now locals have a new place to explore or they can just enjoy a pampered experience at the hotel.