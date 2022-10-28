HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Huntsville man accused in the shooting deaths of three people in 2018 is set to have a jury trial on October 31.

According to court records, Rodney Shawn Geddes, Sr. was indicted on three capital murder charges in 2019 in connection to the slayings of his ex-girlfriend, 42-year-old Iris Bynum, her 17-year-old daughter Heaven Hines and Heaven’s 16-year-old friend Xzariah Rice.

Iris Bynum (left), Heaven Hines (middle) and Xzariah Rice (right)

All three of their bodies were discovered at a home on Knollbrook Drive on June 19, 2018.

Rodney Geddes (Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Geddes was arrested on unrelated charges in Franklin County, Tennessee the same day he is accused of the murders when police say he was walking down I-24 the same day the bodies were found. He was later extradited to Huntsville.

During a preliminary hearing, an investigator said that when they went to Tennessee to speak with Geddes about the drug charge, he saw blood on Geddes’s pants and his socks were soaked in blood.

On September 22, 2020, Geddes pleaded not guilty to all three charges of capital murder. He remains in the Madison County Jail without bond.

The jury trial is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Monday at the Madison County Courthouse.