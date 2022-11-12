HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Habitat for Humanity of the River Valley began construction on a new home in Huntsville on Saturday.

“We just finished putting up the walls,” said future homeowner Kayla Holden.

The structure of Habitat for Humanity homes is usually put up in one day.

“We actually assemble the walls in our warehouse in advance, bring them on a truck, and all in one day we can put up the house,” said Habitat for Humanity Director of Resource Development Chris Mixer.

Volunteers gathered on Saturday to raise the walls of Holden’s future house. Holden has been involved with Habitat for Humanity for more than a year, taking classes and working on other construction projects.

“Habitat for Humanity is in the affordable housing business,” Mixer said. “We create affordable housing. When rent prices are going up double digits every year, we can keep homeowners in an affordable house, where they’ll have an affordable payment, and we have served more than 300 families in Madison County.”

Holden and her family will likely be able to move into their completed home in a few months.

“I’m very excited,” Holden said.

Click here if you are interested in donating to Habitat for Humanity.