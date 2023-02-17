HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Independent Musical Productions (IMP) is bringing the Tony-Award-winning Broadway musical, Guys and Dolls, home to Huntsville for one weekend only.

The production is slated for performances on the Mainstage Theatre inside Lee High School from Thursday, Feb. 23 through Sunday, Feb. 26.

A show that’s been deemed appropriate for all ages, Guys and Dolls is a musical romantic comedy telling the stories of a Manhattan gambler, a missionary, a showgirl and a crap game manager.

Here’s how the hard-working creators behind the scenes describe the musical:

“Set in the Manhattan of Damon Runyon’s short stories, Guys and Dolls tells of con-man Nathan Detroit’s efforts to find a new life for his illegal, but notorious, crap game. When their trusty venue is found out by the police, Nathan has to find a new home for his crap game quickly – but he doesn’t have the dough to secure the one location he finds. Enter Sky Masterson, a high-rolling gambler willing to take on any honest bet with a high enough reward attached. Nathan bets Sky that he can’t take the “doll” of Nathan’s choosing to Havana, Cuba, with him on a date. When Sky agrees to the bet, Nathan chooses uptight Evangelist Sergeant Sarah Brown, head of Broadway’s Save-a-Soul Mission. Sky thinks he’s been duped, but he’s in for even more of a surprise when his efforts to woo Sarah are so successful that he falls in love with her himself! Guys and Dolls takes us from the bustle of Times Square to the dance clubs of Havana to the sewers of New York City as it demonstrates the great lengths to which a guy will go when he truly falls in love with a “doll.” Guys and Dolls features some of Frank Loesser’s most memorable tunes, including the hilarious “Adelaide’s Lament,” the romantic “I’ve Never Been in Love Before,” the exuberant “If I Were a Bell,” and the classic “Luck Be a Lady.

IMP is backed by Arts Huntsville and got its start in 1993, making this year its 30th season. Other shows scheduled throughout the year include Beauty and the Beast and A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder.

For tickets or to learn more about IMP, check out their website here or call 256-415-SHOW (256-415-7469.