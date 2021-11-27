Gurley opens new community recreation facility

GURLEY, Ala. — The new Gurley community recreation center is officially open for business.

The center is approximately 15,000 square feet and includes restroom facilities, a multipurpose gym, and a lobby that doubles as a gathering place.

Madison County Commissioner Craig Hill says as they county keeps growing they want to provide the community with facilities that improve quality of life.

“The location of the facility is perfect, we have a senior center next door, so in the morning, our seniors can come over here and enjoy the facility for exercise purposes,” Hill told News 19. “Then in the afternoons, when the children get out of school and they come here to practice, it’ll be ready for them.”

Madison County is improving many facilities countywide — another new recreation center will open next week in New Hope.