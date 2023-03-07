According to HPD, officers responded to a call about a shooting victim being found on Newson Road around 5:40 a.m.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Officers with Huntsville Police Department responded to reports of a shooting victim on Tuesday morning.

Don Webster with HEMSI said that the male victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim is in stable condition.

HPD added that it does not appear that the shooting happened at the location where the victim was found. It is unknown at this time where the shooting happened.