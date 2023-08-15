MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Toney man charged with murder and assault in connection to the shooting death of another man has now been indicted by a grand jury, court documents show.

Robert DeAngelo Shepherd, Jr. turned himself in after a three-day search in May 2022, where the Madison County Sheriff’s Office named him a “person of interest” in the death of William Singleton.

Deputies said when they arrived at the home in the 100-block of Spirit Drive they found three victims. Singleton was pronounced dead, while the other two men were rushed to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services in stable condition.

According to court records, Shepherd is accused of shooting and killing Singleton and shooting the other two men with a handgun.

He turned himself in a few days later and was charged with murder and two counts of first-degree assault. Photos of Sheppard holding different weapons were shared by the sheriff’s office on social media amid their search.

At the time this article was published, no hearings in the case against Shepherd had been scheduled.