Groundbreaking set for $12 million state-of-the-art robotic distribution warehouse in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – On Tuesday, C-Store Master and partners Geek+ held a groundbreaking for their new state of the art warehouse. Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill and Mayor Tommy Battle were there to join in on the ceremony. The warehouse is slated to open Q1 of 2021.

Shortly after the ceremony, construction crews were already getting to work.

The company has invested $12 million in the warehouse. They say it will be the only one of its kind in the country.

C-Store is partnering with GEEK+ to include three robot technologies in the new warehouse.

This will give them 99.9 percent accuracy. The multi-level shuttle system is the first of its kind in the Southeast.

COO Sharan Kalva says that they believe this new facility really compliments the spirit of Huntsville which is advanced technology and innovation.

“Being from Huntsville seeing the history of it really does, there is a lot of correlation because we are in Huntsville and we will be the most technologically advanced warehouse of our scale anywhere,” says Kalva.

The new facility will bring in 40 new jobs that C-Store Master will be hiring for when the warehouse opens.