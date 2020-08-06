Groundbreaking event held at SouthPoint Business Park in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Community leaders gathered Wednesday to celebrate The Hollingsworth Companies‘ newest industrial building in the SouthPoint Business Park in Huntsville-annexed Limestone County.
The Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce and the Limestone County Economic Development Association spearheaded this event.
According to a news release, this new facility will be the largest speculative industrial building in North Alabama, once complete, at more than 400,000 square feet.
SouthPoint Business Park is strategically positioned just off I-65 and I-565 and is home to several industries such as HDT Global, Custom Assembly, and more. This park is also near Mazda Toyota Manufacturing U.S.A., Inc. which is currently under construction.