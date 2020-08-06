Groundbreaking event held at SouthPoint Business Park in Huntsville

Community leaders gathered Wednesday to celebrate The Hollingsworth Companies’ newest industrial building in the SouthPoint Business Park in Huntsville-annexed Limestone County. Photo: Limestone County Commission

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Community leaders gathered Wednesday to celebrate The Hollingsworth Companies‘ newest industrial building in the SouthPoint Business Park in Huntsville-annexed Limestone County.

The Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce and the Limestone County Economic Development Association spearheaded this event.

According to a news release, this new facility will be the largest speculative industrial building in North Alabama, once complete, at more than 400,000 square feet.

The Hollingsworth Companies broke ground on a 404,000 square foot building in SouthPoint Business Park. That's almost 10 acres under roof. Thank you for the continued investment in our community. pic.twitter.com/meeBouThCD — Tommy Battle (@TommyBattle) August 5, 2020

SouthPoint Business Park is strategically positioned just off I-65 and I-565 and is home to several industries such as HDT Global, Custom Assembly, and more. This park is also near Mazda Toyota Manufacturing U.S.A., Inc. which is currently under construction.