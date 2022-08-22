HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The City of Huntsville is celebrating a new addition to the historic “Councill Square” downtown.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday afternoon to mark phase one of a 336-unit apartment building project. The city and T2 Capital Management, LLC are working to preserve history and continue new development.

“I have nothing but the utmost respect for the history,” said T2 CEO Jeff Brown. “We have every intention to respect and honor that. We named our overall site, with their blessing, “Councill Square,” so I just really wanted to cement that name in people’s minds and build a legacy off of that.”

A plot of land that served Black families in the community through decades of education, life and work will now be refurbished to house hundreds of future Huntsville families.

The complex will sit adjacent to the historic Councill High Park along St. Clair Avenue, Davis Circle and Pelham Avenue.

Phase one will focus on the apartments while future add-ons could include offices and storefronts. The hope for the development is that it will revitalize the lot while creating a live, work and play environment for families.

City officials said the homes will serve families in need while providing resources and easy access.