Ground broken on new building at SouthPoint Business Park

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Officials broke ground on a 404,000-square-foot building at SouthPoint Business Park Wednesday morning.
The new building that The Hollingsworth Companies is building in the park near interstates 65 and 565 will be the largest speculative industrial building in North Alabama once it’s complete, officials said.
The Hollingsworth Companies recently finished two other industrial buildings in the area that are available for lease for manufacturing and distribution companies.
SouthPoint Business Park is currently home to companies like HDT Global, Woodbridge, Redline Steel and Supreme Beverage. It’s located less than five miles from the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant that’s under construction.