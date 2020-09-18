Grissom, Huntsville High hosting rivalry food drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Two Huntsville City Schools rivals will face off on the football field Thursday night, but will be competing even before kickoff.

HCS announced Grissom and Huntsville High will be collecting food for the #FillTheShelves Food Drive, modeled after the annual Beat Hunger competition between Alabama and Auburn.

Donated items will benefit Manna House.

Students are encouraged to bring the following items:

Cereal

Jelly

Macaroni and Cheese

Peanut Butter

Soup

Toilet Paper

In addition, any non-perishable items, as well as canned and dry goods will be accepted.

Superintendent Christie Finley said this is going to be an annual tradition within Huntsville City Schools.

The competition starts Monday, September 21, and will run through Wednesday, September 23. The winner will be announced prior to Thursday’s 7 p.m. kickoff at Louis Crews Stadium and presented with a trophy.