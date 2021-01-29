Grissom High to temporarily move to remote learning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Students at Grissom High School will be going to remote learning starting Monday, February 1.

GHS school officials said traditional students will return to campus on February 8.

The Huntsville City Schools Preventative Measures team worked with Grissom’s leadership team to assess several factors before deciding to transition to remote learning, including the number of positive COVID-19 cases, the number of students and staff members in quarantine, and the availability of staff.

School officials said the HCS Preventative Measures team regularly monitors and assesses the needs of each school.



GHS will serve curbside meals for students on weekdays between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. during the remote learning period.



Instruction will occur as it did during the remote learning period at the beginning of the school year.

School officials say if your family has any questions, contact your student’s teacher and principal.

