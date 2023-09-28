HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Two weeks after Greyhound service was “temporarily stopped” due to “permit issues“, it would appear bus service is back up and running in Huntsville.

The initial return to service was made after Greyhound stopped services to Huntsville at its old location in September of 2022.

At this time, representatives from Greyhound have not responded to multiple media requests from News 19 asking for details and answers to our questions about the new station located inside the same building as a Texaco gas station on Memorial Parkway.

However, in the last week, members of the News 19 team have witnessed buses pulling into the location and letting passengers off.

A Greyhound bus arriving at the new station located at the Texaco gas station on Memorial Parkway in south Huntsville on Tuesday, September 26th, 2023.

New decals have also been added to the windows of the bus station that advertise ticket sales.

An “open” sign taped to the left front door lists the store hours as 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. Monday to Sunday. The sign said the store is closed from noon until 4:45 p.m. each day.

Since News 19 did not receive a response from Greyhound on the status of the operation, we reached out to District 3 Huntsville City Council member Jennie Robinson.

Robinson said the permit issues have been resolved. “They have now met the requirements of the city,” she told News 19.

Robinson said she has heard the concerns of her fellow District 3 residents about the odd location of the bus station.

“I was a little surprised to find out that it was going to go down there,” she said.

The city council member noted that the Texaco located far down Memorial Parkway was very out of the way of major transportation arteries.

“They have to make a 100-mile round trip to go to I-65 down Memorial Parkway and back,” she said.

Robinson also listed concerns with being so close to Grissom High School. She said she is worried high school students might hop on the bus early in the morning.

The lack of nearby hotels and food options was also a concern of hers.

“I’ve seen 20 people with luggage standing outside the bus with no place to go,” she said. “There are no hotels, they [the busses and passengers] are coming in late at night, there’s no place to eat, so I think it’s challenging for their passengers.”

Robinson said the City of Huntsville is interested in trying to help Greyhound find a different location for operations.

“The administration is working with Greyhound corporate leadership, or attempting to work with Greyhound leadership, to help locate space on I-65,” she said. “It seems to me that it would really be a win-win for the community as well as for Greyhound and their passengers to be able to locate on I-65.”

She added that by finding a location closer to the interstate, it would also be more centrally located for residents of Morgan and Limestone counties.

The next bus scheduled to come through the new station is 9:30 p.m. Thursday night.