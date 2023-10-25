HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – American rock band Greta Van Fleet is touring the world with their album “Starcatcher,” and they are making a stop in the Rocket City.

The Michgan-based band is made up of three brothers, Josh, Jake and Sam Kiszka, and their drummer Danny Wagner. They rose to popularity in 2018 with their debut studio album “Anthem of a Peaceful Army.” Since then, they have been nominated for several awards, including four Grammys.

They have a ‘cross-generational’ fan base, appealing to kids who spent time listening to their parents’ album collection. They have been likened to artists, like Robert Plant, Jimmy Page and Pete Townshend. Plant himself has said, “They are Led Zeppelin I.”

Their North American tour begins on April 27, 2024, and will be making 12 stops. They will be touring with Geese, a post-punk indie band from Brooklyn, New York.

Greta Van Fleet will take the stage at the Orion Amphitheater in Huntsville on May 8, 2024. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 27, at 10 a.m. Prices range from $49.95 to 124.50.