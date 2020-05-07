Greene Street Market reopens for 10th season in downtown Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Greene Street Market opens its 10th season on Friday, May 7th, 2020.

This market is a producer-only market and it features farmers, artisans, and vendors located from within 70 miles of downtown Huntsville.

The Greene Street Market opens at 4:00 p.m. with some new rules due to follow CDC and ADPH guidelines.

According to the Market organizers, there will be 3 ways to get what you need –

  • Order online, by phone or by text with each vendor. Pre-order pick up will be on Greene Street or by going through the market yourself.
  • Drive through the “order line” located in the First Presbyterian parking lot. Volunteers will take your orders, your payment, and gather what you need.
  • Visit the market as you always have. For your safety, the number of people in the market will be limited.

New Guidlines –

  • Maintain 6 feet between you and others in all lines and throughout the market.
  • Please wear a mask while attending the market. If you do not have a mask, we have some for sale for $5 each
  • The vendors will NOT be offering tastings.
  • Do not touch the products for sale. Let the vendors handle the products. They will bag your purchase and hand it to you.
  • If possible, please send ONE person from your family to the market to shop.
  • Pets are not allowed, except service animals, at the market during May.
  • Wipes and hand sanitizer will be available at the market.
  • If you drive through to order, please remain in your car
  • Be patient and courteous.
  • There will not be live music at the market and no community seating will be available.
  • Consider using credit/debit cards instead of cash.
  • If you are not feeling well, please stay home.

