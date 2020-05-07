Greene Street Market reopens for 10th season in downtown Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Greene Street Market opens its 10th season on Friday, May 7th, 2020.
This market is a producer-only market and it features farmers, artisans, and vendors located from within 70 miles of downtown Huntsville.
The Greene Street Market opens at 4:00 p.m. with some new rules due to follow CDC and ADPH guidelines.
According to the Market organizers, there will be 3 ways to get what you need –
- Order online, by phone or by text with each vendor. Pre-order pick up will be on Greene Street or by going through the market yourself.
- Drive through the “order line” located in the First Presbyterian parking lot. Volunteers will take your orders, your payment, and gather what you need.
- Visit the market as you always have. For your safety, the number of people in the market will be limited.
New Guidlines –
- Maintain 6 feet between you and others in all lines and throughout the market.
- Please wear a mask while attending the market. If you do not have a mask, we have some for sale for $5 each
- The vendors will NOT be offering tastings.
- Do not touch the products for sale. Let the vendors handle the products. They will bag your purchase and hand it to you.
- If possible, please send ONE person from your family to the market to shop.
- Pets are not allowed, except service animals, at the market during May.
- Wipes and hand sanitizer will be available at the market.
- If you drive through to order, please remain in your car
- Be patient and courteous.
- There will not be live music at the market and no community seating will be available.
- Consider using credit/debit cards instead of cash.
- If you are not feeling well, please stay home.