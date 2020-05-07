Greene Street Market reopens for 10th season in downtown Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Greene Street Market opens its 10th season on Friday, May 7th, 2020.

This market is a producer-only market and it features farmers, artisans, and vendors located from within 70 miles of downtown Huntsville.

The Greene Street Market opens at 4:00 p.m. with some new rules due to follow CDC and ADPH guidelines.

According to the Market organizers, there will be 3 ways to get what you need –

Order online, by phone or by text with each vendor. Pre-order pick up will be on Greene Street or by going through the market yourself.

Drive through the “order line” located in the First Presbyterian parking lot. Volunteers will take your orders, your payment, and gather what you need.

Visit the market as you always have. For your safety, the number of people in the market will be limited.

New Guidlines –

Maintain 6 feet between you and others in all lines and throughout the market.

Please wear a mask while attending the market. If you do not have a mask, we have some for sale for $5 each

The vendors will NOT be offering tastings.

Do not touch the products for sale. Let the vendors handle the products. They will bag your purchase and hand it to you.

If possible, please send ONE person from your family to the market to shop.

Pets are not allowed, except service animals, at the market during May.

Wipes and hand sanitizer will be available at the market.

If you drive through to order, please remain in your car

Be patient and courteous.

There will not be live music at the market and no community seating will be available.

Consider using credit/debit cards instead of cash.

If you are not feeling well, please stay home.