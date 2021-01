HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Greenbriar Road will be permanently closed to traffic at the railroad crossing starting Monday, February 1 at 7 a.m.

The city of Huntsville says the roadwork project is for railroad improvements in the area.

Officials say there will be traffic control measures in place to notify drivers of the road closure at the railroad crossing.

They ask that you use the newly constructed Greenbrier Parkway and Old Hwy 20 to access all local businesses and homes in the area.