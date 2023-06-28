HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Green Mountain residents are speaking out following a request to conserve water.

The request was made by Huntsville Utilities on June 21 due to the high levels of water consumption that are placing a strain on the area’s water capacity.

Nearly 100 residents from the Green Mountain area gathered at the Sandra Moon Community Complex for a meeting Wednesday night to share the concerns they have with the request.

Although the meeting was meant to be about water conservation, it became a summit where different stations were set up to address other concerns residents had as well.

Huntsville Utilities explained that some people were using extremely high levels of water.

Residents argued there were larger reasons behind the request that involved both infrastructure and the continual growth that they say has played a major role in the demand for water on top of the mountain.

Huntsville Utilities Joe Gehrdes explained that the pumping and storage systems were under a lot of constraint due to the high water demand which led to the request.

“We asked the residents to voluntarily conserve so that it could back off the stress on the system while we work to address their infrastructure concerns,” Gehrdes told News 19.

Green Mountain resident Anita Reck says that the request could be the start of something much more significant, and she feels the problem started years ago and is just now being addressed.

“It could be the beginning of the end of several things we hold dear and near up in the mountain. If you continually have growth, you continually see your roads falling apart, your infrastructure and we have been waiving a red flag since 2016, 2017 and they’ve had a deaf ear,” Reck said.

Reck also pointed to how the city had approved a number of developments on the mountain without considering the impact it would have on the demand for water.

As for how they plan to address the increasing water demand, Huntsville Utilities is looking to expand the water supply infrastructure on Green Mountain with a project that won’t be completed until 2025.