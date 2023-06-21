HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Residents of Green Mountain in South Huntsville are being asked to voluntarily conserve water until further notice, effective immediately.

Huntsville Utilities (HU) says there are around 600 water customers in the area.

HU officials said the request is necessary because of high-water consumption in the area. Infrastructure constraints caused by the elevation of Green Mountain are also a factor.

Residential growth is also leading to strain on the current pumping and storage capacities.

Huntsville Utilities began the process of expanding the water supply infrastructure on Green Mountain in 2022, but say the work will not be complete until the summer of 2025.

The utility company shared the following tips for residents to limit their water use.

Simple Steps to Limit Water Use:

reduce lawn/landscape watering to every other day.

ensure sprinkler system does not run on rainy days

water yards during the morning or evening times

only run dishwasher/clothes washer with a full load

“While the City of Huntsville does have a Water Conservation Plan that does allow for mandatory water reduction by customers, it is hoped that this request for voluntary reduction will bring the necessary relief to prevent mandatory reductions,” HU said in the statement asking residents to conserve water.

The request does not apply to any other part of the Huntsville Utilities service area.

To read more about the voluntary water conservation request or to find more tips for conserving water, you can visit the Huntsville Utilities website.