HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — There’s a new top dog in town! Spencer Batcheller is officially the new, permanent Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Greater Huntsville Humane Society (GHHS).

GHHS told News 19 Batcheller’s tenure as permanent CEO officially began on Friday, April 1. He joined GHHS as Director of Animal Care in 2019 and briefly served as Chief Operating Officer in 2021, before moving on to become interim CEO.

“I am truly honored and humbled by this amazing opportunity,” Batcheller said. “This organization has a devoted staff, amazing supporters, and the mission is truly something I live by.”

GHHS said Batcheller has increase community engagement throughout the county and beyond. The organization noted Batcheller’s achievement of creating the state’s first cat sanctuary inside an old thrift store, offering a safe space for animals affected by feline leukemia and feline AIDS.

“The sky is the limit for GHHS and I look forward to seeing what we, the staff and volunteers and community, can accomplish together,” Batcheller continued.

Sandy Edwards, president of the GHHS board of directors, said Batcheller has shown promise in his many roles.

“Spencer has demonstrated great promise during his time at GHHS as the Director of Animal Care, Chief Operating Officer, and Interim Chief Executive Officer,” Edwards stated. “We trust that Spencer will continue to demonstrate his passion and genuine commitment to the welfare of animals in our area as he accepts his new role as CEO.”

For more information and to see a list of adoptable and foster animals, visit ghhs.org.