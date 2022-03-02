HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Greater Huntsville Humane Society has a new children’s book. It partnered with local agency the Bold Agency to write and illustrate it. The book is called “A Morkie Story.”

The book is based on the true story of a dog rescue that GHHS did last summer. In that case, the humane society found a litter of five Morkies during a rescue. Those five dogs were nursed back to health and rehomed in the community.

A Morkie is a mix between a Yorkshire Terrier and a Maltese.

News 19 spoke with Acting CEO, Spenser Batcheller to learn more about the book. He says the book was just announced in February.

Batcheller said 100% of the proceeds from book sales go back to the shelter. He said, “all of the proceeds do come right back to the animals to ensure we can continue the life-saving efforts.”

He also says the book is a great educational tool to teach kids about rescuing animals.

The book can be purchased for $15. You can buy it online or by visiting the Greater Huntsville Humane Society at 2812 Johnson Road SW.