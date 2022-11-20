HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Some of North Alabama’s furriest residents had their pictures taken with Santa on Saturday. Not only were these portraits pretty cute, but the proceeds benefited animals without homes this holiday season.

The Greater Huntsville Humane Society (GHHS) hosted a Holiday Open House. The event also showcased some of the humane society’s adoptable dogs and cats.

GHHS Director of Marketing Rochelle Sexton said the shelter has some needs this winter.

“So right now we are facing, just like the other shelters, overcrowding, so fostering would be an awesome way to spend your holidays, taking in an animal that maybe has medical and needs some time before they are ready to be adopted,” Sexton said. “We’re also looking for fosters, and volunteering this time of year would be great.”

Volunteering opportunities include reading programs for kids, working at the humane society’s thrift store “Three Tails Resale,” and socializing with the dogs and cats at the shelter.

You can apply to volunteer here.