HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Greater Huntsville Humane Society (GHHS) will host the 3rd Annual Community Day in an effort to help ease the cost of keeping pets healthy.

On Saturday, July 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., GHHS will offer the following services:

• Chip-a-thon: Microchips for $15 per pet, supported by PetHealth

• Pet Wellness Clinic: Rocket City Veterinary Hospital will offer discounted routine pet care

including vaccines and preventatives.

• Spay & Neuter Opportunities: Vouchers will be available for the North Alabama Spay & Neuter Clinic

• King’s Kitchen Distribution: The pet food distribution is available to those currently enrolled in the

shelter’s program and/or to those that may need one-time assistance.

• FURever Locks: Adopters are encouraged to add to the GHHS symbolic art installation

The Humane Society is hosting the event in honor of National Lost Pet Prevention Month.

Spencer Batcheller, CEO of GHHS, says they are looking forward to serving their community in this capacity and doing what they do best: caring for pets.

“The Huntsville community provides amazing support to our organization year-round,” Batcheller said. “And Community Day allows us to give back to those that need assistance, promoting our mission of the humane treatment and welfare of all animals.”

There will also be a training ambassador at the event to provide pet training tips and education, and the HIPPEA Camper food truck will be selling food starting at 11 a.m.

Along with all of the care and services, GHHS will offer $100 adoptions and a pet washing station in partnership with COLSA.

For more information on the event, you can check out the shelter’s website here, or call 256-881-8081.