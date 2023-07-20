HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Greater Huntsville Humane Society (GHHS) said that with their latest feline fundraiser, “we are traveling back to the 80’s, to build the future of rescue.”

On Friday, July 21 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., the GHHS will host a one-time ticketed event at the Orion Amphitheater called ‘Back to the Felines.’

‘Back to the Felines’ is an event to support a current initiative, the GHHS Cat Sanctuary. The Cat Sanctuary is a haven to cats who are diagnosed with Feline Immunodeficiency Virus (FIV) and Feline Leukemia Virus (FLV).

Tickets for this event are on sale on the Orion Amphitheater’s website:

two tickets for $50

one ticket for $30

This sanctuary is the first of its kind within the state of Alabama and will help the GHHS expand its life-saving and community resource efforts. The sanctuary itself is within a building on the shelter’s campus, yet the shelter is currently under renovation. The renovations are set to be completed by the first quarter of 2024.

The event itself is set to include local sounds from DJ A-Twist and Sonic Blue. For food options, Niyah’s Southern Deli, Gary’s Unique BBQ and Church Street Test Kitchen will be set up. In addition, there will be yard games along with nostalgic game options provided by Saturn Birmingham, inside Jeff & Blues.