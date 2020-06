HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Great Harvest Bakery Cafe opened its doors to the community in Huntsville, Friday morning.

Located at the Merchant Square on Bob Wallace Avenue, the new bakery offers both sweet and savory items, such as scones, cheddar buns, sandwiches and soups.

Great Harvest bakes their bread from scratch every day and mills their own wheat, according to the owners.

The bakery currently operates at fifty percent capacity and offers curbside pickups, delivery, and pre-ordering options.